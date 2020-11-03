It wasn’t until her junior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that Michelle Hopkins realized her dream job might be in a medical laboratory.
She was right.
In the last 20 years, she has held many roles in the medical laboratory field, and she is currently an LIS support specialist with Methodist Physicians Clinic—working in locations throughout Iowa and Nebraska.
“I didn’t choose this medical laboratory profession. It chose me,” Hopkins said. “Stumbling into the laboratory at the college’s student medical center was truly a blessing. I still hadn’t decided what I would do after graduating. Then I found this, or it found me. It was exactly what I was looking for; a profession that involved not only science but also the ability to apply it daily in the medical field. It was a perfect match.”
She was recently recognized for her 20 years of services with the organization. Hopkins said she enjoys her job and being a part of the Methodist organization. She noted how Methodist cares for its employees and patients.
“I have been with Methodist for 20 years because they care about every single employee no matter how big or small their job is. They care about everyone,” she said. “I have stayed with Methodist because of this and because of the work atmosphere. It’s always positive and filled with warmth and care between staff and physicians. I enjoy my job every day.”
In her current role, Hopkins serves as the liaison for all Methodist Physicians Clinic lab personnel. She is the middleman, if you will, for clinic labs and the information technology lab. This can involve on-site training of new programs or procedural issues, reviewing lab billing errors, testing new code/upgrades to IT systems, and other day-to-day support needs.
“I have enjoyed all aspects of my job, from blood bank to immunology and informatics duties,” she said. “I have enjoyed training staff on new software upgrades and procedures for the laboratories across Iowa and Nebraska. Getting to see more faces, learning from them and knowing them has helped me be mindful in my techniques as a teacher and as a scientist.
“This field has evolved through the years. As technology advances, so does our profession.”
Hopkins and her husband, Matt, reside in Tekamah with their two sons, Cody and Logan. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s in biochemistry and mathematics. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.