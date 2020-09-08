Area residents will have opportunities in September and October to safely dispose of household hazardous waste.
September events are planned in Pender and Blair. An October event is scheduled to take place in Fremont.
These collections are open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties.
A Friday event is set from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Blair Recycling Center, 440 S. Third Ave.
Another collection is planned from 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12 at the Pender Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 415 S. Fourth St., in Pender.
Household quantities of the following will be accepted: paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze, fluorescent bulbs and car batteries.
Items not accepted are: tires, electronic equipment, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials, or biological hazards.
A very limited number of 2.5-gallon jugs will be allowed or accepted.
The contractor, Red Willow County HHW, has the final word on what items and quantities they will accept, said Kent Neumann, executive director of Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D.
Neumann said participants are to stay in their vehicles with windows rolled up and volunteers will unload the items and try to maintain social distance. There will be no surveys.
Neumann told how the events are able to take place.
“Funding has usually come from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality, now called the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy,” Neumann said. “There is a required match for the grant, and the RC&D is usually able to meet that with volunteer labor. The RC&D board of directors are all volunteers and adopt projects that need to be done, but aren’t getting done. The HHW collection is one of those projects and is appreciated by all of those who take part.”
Those wanting more information may contact Neumann at the Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Council office at 402-685-4020; or via email at office@nlhrcd.org.