How to spend those winter days?

Spending time outside quite a bit with this warmer weather has been a blessing. It could quite possible end soon (and you’re saying, “duh”) and that’s okay because with each warmer day it means one less of cold to deal with bringing us closer to spring in general, I guess.

So, let’s see what the upcoming colder, winter months could include for good old Kent and I once we’re officially hunkered down.

Cleaning the basement. Ugh. Yet, maybe this is the year of pulling out all the totes and reminding us as to what’s inside. Memory lane comes to mind here with some tugging of the heart strings.

We’re okay with that. We have had some pretty great memories. Like Mom said the other day, “there have been more good memories than bad.” Agreed.

Painting the upstairs loft. Double Ugh. Moving all the beds around, shifting, lifting (always been the kid’s domain). Yet, maybe the brightness, cleanliness, Marie Kondo”ing” will be a hidden blessing. After all, the youngest grandkids (Ruth and Nate) are going on 9 and toys can at last be sorted. I feel a sigh of relief coming on.

Cupboard clutter elimination. This actually comes with a non-ugh response. I just love a clean cupboard. Especially spices (which Papa Kent adores). We have a few.

Tack on closet sorting (something I tend to do voluntarily, that’s weird) to the list and if I possibly get it done, guess you could say winter will be a wrap!

And—you might have noticed—that it turned into “I” and not “we” at some point and that’s more than okay. He’ll definitely help out somewhere along the process.

Gratefully, he always does.

