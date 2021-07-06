Howard Petersen

Memorial services for Howard S. Petersen were held Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft, Inurnment will be in Bancroft Cemetery. The 84-year-old Bancroft man passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at a MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
Howard was born on Sept. 27, 1936, to Hans and Christine (Mohlgaard) Petersen in Lyons. Howard came from a family of 11 children. He attended a country school near Lyons and graduated in 1956 from Bancroft High School.
Howard then began working for Dwayne Gaskill of Craig and started his farming career. In 1960, he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany until 1962. He then returned and married Janet Rice of Tekamah in October of 1962. The couple began their life together on the family farm south of Bancroft where he returned to farming and raising livestock and also began working for Jim Vogt at the locker in Bancroft. He became the owner of Bancroft Meat Processors in October of 1983, retiring in 2009.
Howard enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandchildren. They were always the apple of his eye. Howard was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, serving on the elder and deacon boards, and served several years on the Bancroft-Rosalie school board.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet; children, Wade Petersen and Shauna (Kerry) Bassett, both of Bancroft; grandchildren, Cassandra Bassett of Pender and Benjamin Bassett of Bancroft; brother Norman Petersen of West Point; sisters-in-law, Lily Petersen of West Point, Luella Petersen of Bancroft, Janell Petersen of Lyons; many nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Hans, Sr. and Christine Petersen; brothers, Chris, Robert, Bert. Merele, Leeby, LeeRoy, Hans, Jr.; sisters, Eva King and Mary Ann Henjes; brothers-in-law LeRoy King and Herbert Henjes.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.