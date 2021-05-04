Humming along just fine here

Springtime Herman tidbits that will make you hum with joy.
First and foremost we must mention our Midge Green, who has been at Crowell Home for a little while now, is 101 years young and doing great. Covid had nothing on her as she willed herself to hum right along and find the good in life. We can all take a lesson and we all try.
Secondly, village businesses are humming. The Mini Mart is so appreciated. Thank you Kevin Clapper for continuing on with this. Sam’s Salon, she’s amazing. D & A Repair do excellent work and Kent takes all his vehicles there. Transamerica Brokers, such a hard worker, that Lisa Skinner. Pioneer Seeds. Craig is awesome and he takes good care of his farmers. Cardinal Insurance, Allie and Linda are such a fine addition to the village. American Legion is filled with our good veterans; Herman Church is filled with good souls; Trent Hansen continues to improve the buildings in town and the old bank is looking mighty fine on the daily.
Then there are the wonderful people that work from home or sew or clean homes or do the daycare or are the farmers or security people or sweet hospitality professionals or are fabulous paraprofessionals at the school or auctioneers or who work at our local businesses to make sure everyone in the town has everything they need and just so many more extremely important jobs like this that make a small community hum.
That bears repeating—hum. Like a sweet little bee does when working and going from flower to flower. That’s the simple beauty of a small town. The town hums when all involved are doing their part. We have that happening around here.
Humming a happy tune today—and most days—just by noticing, working alongside and enjoying the busy bees doing the thing. A big hug and thank you to everyone who maintains the hum.
It’s a glorious thing.