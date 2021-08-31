Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors start accepting deer donations Sept. 1

Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Nine processors will be available around the state. Two additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 13.
Hunters pay no processing costs for deer accepted by processors for this donation-driven program.
The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Diller – Diller Locker; Franklin – Franklin Locker; Grand Island – Nielsen’s Processing; Johnson – Pelican’s Processing (starting Nov. 13); Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker; North Bend – North Bend Locker (starting Nov. 13); North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Spalding – Bernt’s Custom Processing; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Ulysses – The Butchery.
The HHH program is funded solely by tax-deductible contributions. Ground venison is distributed by charitable organizations to Nebraskans in need. Hunters should first talk with processors but may keep antlers, head and cape and donate the rest of the deer. Processors accept only whole deer in good condition to ensure a good yield of pure ground venison.
Learn more about the program and how to support it at OutdoorNebraska.org/HHH or contact program coordinator Teresa Lombard at 402 471-5430; or teresa.lombard@nebraska.gov.
Lottery for deer hunting access on the central Platte
Hunters may enter a lottery to gain deer hunting access to Platte River Recreation Access lands in the central Platte River Valley, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Forty-seven hunters will be chosen from a random drawing in early September and allowed to hunt deer on designated PRRA lands Nov. 16-21, 2021.
Applications, limited to one per person, will be accepted by mail or drop box at the Game and Parks service center in Kearney through 5 p.m. Aug. 31. Hunters can apply to hunt three areas but will receive permission on only one area if drawn. Two hunters may submit a buddy application to ensure they both are on the same area if drawn. Lottery winners will be notified by Sept. 20. Hunters are required to obtain the appropriate deer permit and habitat stamp in order to hunt.
PRRA lands are closed to all access from Oct. 9 to Nov. 15. More information and a map showing the available areas can be obtained at platteaccess.org, by calling 308-865-5338 or emailing ngpc.platteaccess@nebraska.gov.
PRRA lands are lands purchased by the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program for the restoration and maintenance of habitat for whooping cranes, least terns and piping plovers in the central Platte River Valley. The PRRA program allows limited access to these properties when access will not disturb these species.
More information on the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program can be found at platteriverprogram.org/good-neighbors.