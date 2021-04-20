I guess I am one

Last week, I had a new experience. A reader of my columns expressed disappointment that the current issue of the Burt County Plaindealer didn’t have a column of mine.
Their response bordered on hostile. I was a little taken aback. I do have other things in my life than writing a weekly column.
For example, recently, Jim and I drove to Texas, via Kansas City, where we toured the World War 1 Museum. Our goal was visiting our son and partner in Austin. Our foursome shopped at a Farmer’s Market, walked through the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and ate at a couple of outdoor restaurants, enjoying it all. After a delightful weekend in the capital, we drove to another Texas city, so that we didn’t bother their on-line work. Family togetherness only goes so far when working folks need to conduct their lives via Zoom meetings in a one-bedroom apartment.
We stayed at the Drury Plaza Hotel, a San Antonio hotel whose lower floor opened onto The Riverwalk. We enjoyed their nicely prepared breakfasts and a 5:30 p.m. snack plus refreshments, which was all we needed for our evening repast. The parking fee of $19 a night was a little shocking to our rural sensibilities, but on-street parking didn’t seem like an option. We swam every day in a rooftop pool and enjoyed lunches at local eateries.
Walking and boating on the The Riverwalk were both enjoyed, exploring the river, which runs though the center of old town San Antonio. We remembered the Alamo and visited one day. Another evening, we enjoyed the light show at the San Fernando Cathedral. It’s a free event where a well-designed light and music show is project onto the face of a small, still functioning, Catholic church. We highly recommend it.
After returning to Austin, one afternoon we went to a place where one could get excellent coffee and pet a goat. What won’t folks think of next.
Several years ago, I was asked if I’d take pictures at the Craig Community Day. I did. Then I started submitting columns. Surprisingly, they were published. When I retired, in my wildest imagination, I never saw myself as a writer. Now, it seems that I am one. However, I’d like to remind folks that I am a freelance writer, getting paid by the piece, with no pressure from the paper to submit my musings.
So many people have taken the time to complement me in person on my writing. Thank you for your kind words. I am not sure I have always been appropriately gracious. If I haven’t been, please accept my apology.
Love bein’ from Craig.