Tekamah-Herman Schools’ student volunteer organization is proud to name a new all-star community member for the month of October: Patty Olson.
I-Help, a student-led group of high-school-aged volunteers that works to benefit Tekamah-Herman’s school and community, recognizes a remarkable community member every month for his or her unparalleled contributions to the city and its people.
This month, Patty Olson was selected for her exemplary work as director of the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council Food Pantry.
Originally a dental assistant, Olson became a farmer and a director of Lee Valley when she married her husband, Randy, 40 years ago. She later joined the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council, and first became involved with the food pantry 25 years later. When Irene Nordstrom passed away four years ago, Olson found her calling as her successor and has coordinated the pantry’s activities ever since.
Mrs. Olson emphasizes that, even though she’s the coordinator, the food pantry’s operations require many other people in order to succeed. She concedes that she is in charge of ordering food through the Food Bank of Siouxland, following USDA guidelines and signing up others when necessary, but makes clear that the rest is a very collaborative effort.
Olson says her interest in volunteerism began with her mother, who led by her philanthropic example.
“She was a teacher,” she recalled in an interview, “and she was always wanting to help kids… she was an incredible inspiration for me.”
She reports that serving others has come naturally to her ever since. “It’s just what we did in our family.”
Recently, her volunteerism has culminated in two major projects for the Tekamah community – the summer student food program, and the recently-opened Helping Hands Thrift Store.
The first is likely well-known to parents in the community whose students were able to enjoy this remarkable program. When COVID-19 first struck the area in mid-March, it rapidly and unexpectedly closed the local school system for the rest of the year. Olson relates that Cindy Chatt and Kathy Chatt called on a Sunday night, asking if the Church Community Council’s food pantry would be willing to collaborate on a food program for students whose school lunches were abruptly cut off by the pandemic.
“We met with the school administration the next day and we put a plan together,” she remembers. “ By Tuesday morning we started with a breakfast, and by the time we quit, when school started again in the fall, we had served over 9,000 meals.”
The response, Olson relates, was a resounding success. “It was a perfect storm because you had the teachers who provided the labor and preparation for food, while all Cindy and I had to do was make sure the food was there and ready to go.”
Food was provided by the food pantry, the school system, and what she describes as “overwhelming support” from the community. “Cindy and I were really the lucky ones, because we got to watch the teachers and kids interact with each other. It really moved me… to see the need and to see how the community came together.”
Olson’s latest project is the Helping Hands Thrift Store she is setting up to benefit the pantry. Always a dream of hers, the store is now finally becoming reality. It will be open Friday and Saturday of every week, during which time volunteers from the community will sell donated items at discount prices.
“It will be powered by volunteer work,” Olson explains. “All profits will go back into the food bank and Backpack Program.”
She points out that the store is currently in need both volunteers and donations, including gently used clothing, toys and most household items—with the exception of furniture which is too large to display in the store.
Her goal with the program is to replicate the success of Joseph’s Coat in Blair, which opened 2003 and now operates with six full-time employees. She hopes that proceeds from the store will “lighten the load” on the community and ultimately enable them to redirect some of their donated money to other organizations and churches.
For inquiries about becoming a volunteer or donating, contact Olson at patty.olson@abbnebraska.com.