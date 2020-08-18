Corona clutter. That’s what I’m calling it.
Basking at home over the past many months during the “whatever you want to call it,” experience has found me looking at mail, articles, magazines, books, etc., tossing these things into piles here and there throughout the house. Preferring to be outside doing all the things done outside (sometimes just drinking coffee) and not wanting to throw any of it away because, you know, it might have interest for me later or hold value for a future something or other, these piles are getting taller.
Call me crazy (it’s really okay if you do), but these collections give off a kind of comforting vibe. They laze about with a laid back beckoning conjuring up snowy winter days in front of the fire with the stack on my lap and a kind of mindless sorting, intrigued reading, possible (or probable) laughing out loud at what I’ve kept all these days.
I’ve done this amassing of paper goods my entire life so doing so is not new to the corona snuggle down, I guess.
It’s creative, I realize, and the sparks of joy or the soothing feelings that come from the act of stacking, absorbing, then tossing or carefully placing a delightful one in my forever paper heap or library is how I’ve always done it. By the way, forever isn’t a correct term as about every decade or so my interests change, naturally, and it’s onto a new adventure in learning what makes me tick.
So it would seem that today’s corona clutter is tomorrow’s inspiration.
Gee, I wonder what’s next.