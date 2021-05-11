In the deep water

It happens around here occasionally.
Well-spoken, thoughtful people beseech your editor to take up certain subjects in their stead. They generally will say that if they broach the particular subject in public, people will start avoiding them.
Since folks don’t need another reason to keep their distance, we’ll take a shot at the most recent one to grace the inbox.
This one deals with city’s new swimming pool. They want to know why the pool season ends so soon, usually the first part of August.
“Shouldn’t you keep the pool open during what could be the hottest part of the summer?”
That’s a fair question. But the rest of it wasn’t.
“Either hire an adult who can work the whole summer until Labor Day, or hire a college student for the bulk of the summer and get a local to finish the season,” the author wrote.
The thing is, it’s not that simple. Would city officials, and city residents for that matter, want the pool to stay open later into the summer? Yes, they would. But the city can’t staff it adequately and that situation isn’t something that can be fixed by a one-person payroll.
We asked some people who should know and we learned that the State of Nebraska requires a pool Tekamah’s size to have seven lifeguards on duty at any given time.
Seven.
And that doesn’t include the manager. Lifeguards all have to be certified through the state and the manager requires extra training and certification.
While some adults have considered getting certified as lifeguards as a stopgap measure to keep the place open, on a limited basis at least, longer into the summer that doesn’t solve the management question.
Still, a lot of this can get worked out if people put their heads together soon enough.
They’ve got about a year to work this one out, so maybe ...
The author’s second point will not get worked out.
“Several schools are being built with a pool being part of the local school,” the writer wrote. “This could make the facility open year around. Why not here?”
Imagine yourself as a school board member or school administrator and someone asks you to take on the tremendous responsibility of running a swimming pool year ‘round when your school doesn’t even have a swim team. Instead of the city having to recruit, and pay, pool staff and worry about the insurance, now that’s your job.
Would you take that on? Most likely not.
In 1971, when Tekamah built its soon-to-be-demolished pool, the original intent was to build a pool that could be used all year. When certain grants were found to be unavailable for such a pool, an outdoor-only model was developed—at roughly half the cost.
The pool that will be built will run about $3.5 million. Double that is $7 million. Add $7 million to the school bond proposal that passed a year ago and it approaches $20 million.
For $20 million you can rebuild the whole place, without the pool of course. But that’s the kind of ask that sinks a bond election.
Our writer wanted to get a conversation going.
“The time to discuss is now,” they wrote.
For a pool in the school, discussion time was more like two years ago. For pool scheduling and staffing, you bet it’s now.
Tekamah’s glistening new pool is expected to be open in just about a year. Perhaps a way to wring some more use from it can be achieved with a little conversation.