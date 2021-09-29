Funeral services for Inez Benjes were Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial followed in Memorial Cemetery. The rural Craig woman passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was 89.
Inez was born May 22, 1932, in Hooper to Niels and Ingrid (Andersen) Jorgensen. She was raised on a farm near Hooper before moving to North Bend. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1950.
On February 7, 1960, she married Roland L. Benjes at St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church near Scribner. After their marriage, the couple farmed in the Craig area. Roland died Aug. 26, 1997, and Inez continued to live on the farm.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling where she was the organist for several years.
In addition to her husband Roland, Inez was preceded in death by her parents and brother Stanley Jorgensen.
Inez is survived by her son Mark (Tracy) Benjes of Craig; daughter Diane (Vance) Wagener of Fremont; grandsons Brandon (fiancé Shara Bagby) Wagener, Joshua Wagener; step-grandchildren Valerie (John) Radcliff, Jeremy (Dawn) Wiser; step-great-grandchildren Cheyenne and Jordan Moore, Hailey Wittstruck and J.J. Wiser; sisters Edy Montgomery of Lincoln, Lillian Foresman of Marcus, Iowa, Sonja Waite of Michigan; sister-in-law Judy Jorgensen of Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to the Craig Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling.
Ludvigsen Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com