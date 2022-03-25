Introducing Plaindealer Media Group

A new newspaper hit the streets of Tekamah on April 19, 1934.
Born on the downhill side of the Great Depression, publishers M.D. and Frederic Hemphill pledged to support and defend the fundamental principles of President Franklin Rossevelt’s “New Deal” economic recovery program.
Coming to Tekamah as new residents, the Hemphills wanted to present themselves plainly to the public. In the paper’s first editorial, they described them selves as “plain dealers” moving into a community of “plain dealers,” with no other ambition than to serve the public plainly and well.
M.D. came to Tekamah from Wahoo where he worked for publisher W.T Pickett. Frederic came from Hayes, Kansas, where he was affiliated with the journalism and printing department of the state college. They believed their combined experiences would make it possible to provide the area with “a worthy publication and printing establishment.”
The Hemphill brothers remained true to their word, running a thriving business for over 30 years.
But change is a constant in the printing world and so change came to the Plaindealer.
In late 1964, C.D. “Terry” Beaver, a Tekamah native who was living in Blair and working at the Omaha World Herald as a Linotype operator, was interested in buying Plaindealer Publishing from his former employers, the Hemphill brothers. But he needed a partner with newspaper business experience. He found that partner in Al Zink, a fellow Linotype operator at the World Herald.
Over a cup of coffee after a late-night shift, the coworkers became partners. It also was a time of civil and racial unrest in Omaha, good timing for the two men to move back to a rural area similar to where they grew up. For Beaver, that was Tekamah while Zink hailed from Lynch, Nebraska in Boyd County.
Meanwhile, the newspaper industry was making large strides in technology upgrades. Under their leadership, the Plaindealer’s plant, toward the north end of the business district, replaced the Linotypes and hot lead with computerized typesetting equipment a News King offset press.
Zink and Beaver were quick to transition to new technology, Al’s son, Joe, said on the cusp of his retirement in 2019. Longtime production employee Paulina Morton “had to learn her job over several times over her career.”
“They liked to be the guinea pigs for new technology. They had close ties to the sales person for Compugraphic. When something came out, they wanted to try it.”
To balance those costs with revenue, Al Zink and Beaver created the Midwest Messenger in 1968.
By 1975, the Messenger was still only distributed to areas of northeast Nebraska and western Iowa.
“They more or less took a compass with Tekamah in the middle. They could see where they wanted circulation to be and figured how many copies we could print in the afternoon.” That basically determined how far the distribution area reached.
From its humble beginnings, the Messenger grew into the most respected farm trade journal in the state. The original circulation area became the North edition when the South edition was started in 1983, followed by the West in 1994 and the Iowa in 2002. When the West edition came on board, the total in-state circulation was over 155,000.
During the summer of 1984, Beaver and Zink announced plans to move the Plaindealer out of the downtown building it had occupied since the 1930s.
The former Tekseed plant at 13th and G streets was converted into a newspaper plant and operations at the current site began in mid-February of 1985.
From a crew of six in 1965, the company had grown to a full-time staff of 25, and more than a dozen part-timers, by the time Al Zink was named the Chamber of Commerce’s “Boss of the Year,” in 1993.
When Beaver retired in 1989, the Zinks bought his share of the partnership and became sole owners. Joe was general manager under his dad’s leadership and took over as publisher in 1994 following Al’s death on March 30. The family sold Plaindealer Publishing to Lee Enterprises in 1998.
The sale ended 64 years of family ownership.
The “proud tradition” of Plaindealer Publishing is what caught the attention of Lee Enterprises, David Borlaug, then head of Lee Agri-Media said at the time.
Borlaug said public service is a hallmark of of Lee Enterprises.
“The company is proud to be a catalyst and a benefactor for the good things that happen within communities,” he said. “We like our people to be involved and we certainly expect that the good tradition the Zink family has maintained all these years will continue.”
Throughout its history, Plaindealer Publishing has embraced the use and mastery of new technology.
An arm of its parent company, Lee Enterprises, is helping the company make its mark in the digital age.
Amplified Digital is a full-service digital agency focused on strategic marketing, creative services, planning and consulting.
The company was formed roughly 10 years ago by digital ad staff with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, one of the biggest papers in the Lee Enterprises chain. They saw an opening in the market for a company that could help other companies navigate the digital marketplace and worked to fill it.
An Amplified Digital branch, Amplified Ag, a full-service digital agency with all the power and connections of its parent with the same expertise in executing digital campaigns in all business categories, but primarily focused on agriculture and agricultural companies. Amplified Ag currently penetrates 77 markets across the United States.
In January of 2020, Lee Enterprises continued its growth pattern by completing the purchase of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway newspaper group for a $140 million in cash.
It had managed the Berkshire newspapers for the previous year and a half, giving the company tremendous insights in the operations and potential synergies.
Lee Enterprises refinanced the entire debt structure with Berkshire Hathaway as the sole lender in a mutually beneficial arrangement.
The purchase made Lee the new owner of several more Nebraska daily papers, including the Omaha World Herald, Grand Island Independent, Kearney Hub, North Platte Telegraph, Scottsbluff Star-Herald and York News-Times and various weekly publications.
Nationally, Lee added newspapers including the Buffalo News, Tulsa World and Richmond Times-Dispatch to its lineup of publications.
Watch the Burt County Plaindealer in the upcoming weeks as we dive into each area of Plaindealer Media Group to show what we have to offer.