Introducing Plaindealer Media Group

A new newspaper hit the streets of Tekamah on April 19, 1934.

Born on the downhill side of the Great Depression, publishers M.D. and Frederic Hemphill pledged to support and defend the fundamental principles of President Franklin Rossevelt’s “New Deal” economic recovery program.

Coming to Tekamah as new residents, the Hemphills wanted to present themselves plainly to the public. In the paper’s first editorial, they described them selves as “plain dealers” moving into a community of “plain dealers,” with no other ambition than to serve the public plainly and well.

M.D. came to Tekamah from Wahoo where he worked for publisher W.T Pickett. Frederic came from Hayes, Kansas, where he was affiliated with the journalism and printing department of the state college. They believed their combined experiences would make it possible to provide the area with “a worthy publication and printing establishment.”

The Hemphill brothers remained true to their word, running a thriving business for over 30 years.

But change is a constant in the printing world and so change came to the Plaindealer.

In late 1964, C.D. “Terry” Beaver, a Tekamah native who was living in Blair and working at the Omaha World Herald as a Linotype operator, was interested in buying Plaindealer Publishing from his former employers, the Hemphill brothers. But he needed a partner with newspaper business experience. He found that partner in Al Zink, a fellow Linotype operator at the World Herald.