Isn’t that ducky, or, A turkey of a story

As a child, Jim (my husband) had bird envy.
Around Thanksgiving, turkeys were the subject of elementary art creations and social studies units. Turkey talk seemed to be everywhere. “All my friends were going to have turkey for Thanksgiving,” Jim relayed, but disappointedly, he wasn’t.
In that Skinner household, turkeys were not raised. Meals there featured home raised produce and meats. One species raised were Muscovy ducks. Jim explained that ducks made nests in the hay mow of the old barn above where the cow was milked. The hens would burrow down in loose hay and straw making nests, which they would fearlessly defend, laying 10 to 13 eggs. After turning the eggs every day for 35 days, the ducklings would emerge. A few days later, the mother duck would fly out to the ground and cluck until her offspring joined her.
Now, as Jim is a story teller and will often be creative with information, I could not believe that the female ducks had that many ducklings in one clutch. I went to one of my favorite sources, Wikipedia and read about them. I found “The hen lays a clutch of 8–16 white eggs.” Wow, that’s a lot. Not only that, he was well within the given range. Additionally, up to three broods can be raised a year. Do the math on that.
Jim recalls that there were dozens, if not hundreds of ducks just walking around their farmstead. He also told me that one fall, 75 drakes (male ducks) were captured and butchered. That sounds like a lot of work!
When Jim was older, he was often sent out to harvest one. Still vivid in his mind is the memory of their hired man Bob Rieken saying “Trying to catch one of these Muscovy drakes was like trying to catch a helicopter.”
Jim learned to take a .22 rifle for a head shot before lopping off the head of what could be up to a 15-pound bird.
When asked about meal details, Jim recalled that the meat was plump, juicy and very delectable. One source I consulted said that Muscovy meat was stronger than domestic ducks, tasting more like roast beef, comparing its fatty meat to veal.
Edie, his mother, would roast the bird until the skin was crispy and was sitting in a pool of rendered duck fat. From these drippings, a gravy would be made that graced boiled, home raised potatoes, just smashed. Just writing about this makes me hungry.
It wasn’t until Jim was in the Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. that his childhood envy was laid to rest. The Thanksgiving meal there featured turkey, dry, with little taste, accompanied by sides of instant mashed potatoes and canned cranberry sauce. What a disappointment!
The moral to this story? Be careful what you wish and pray for, as it might come true.
PS Jim said “Boy, do I wish I could get a duck like that today.” Something tells me that duck or ducks might be in my future. Hide all catalogs from Murray McMurray Hatchery!