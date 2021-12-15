It really helps, it does

Sometimes you just have to eat half a bag of Twizzlers.
So it’s been a minute since I’ve written. It happens, it seems, with the holidays and such that I get distracted.
The “such” stuff is the many things I tend to fill life up with: grandchildren, work, baking and cooking, cleaning, shopping, friends and family. All good things. All things that fill my soul and warm my heart. And as always, as we ease (or goodness, fly!) into the end of this year, a year that filled up quickly due to a previous year of being “not so much” filled up, reflection is another thing that I do for myself and in a very deep, contemplative way.
It’s a gift that I give myself— a pause added to reflection feeds my soul.
Things I do when reflecting:
1. Take a weird amount of time putting up the Christmas tree. The tree is an artificial, spread-each-branch type A thousand or so soft white lights go on it along with beautiful traditional ornaments.
Don’t get me wrong, I’ve tried the wonderful trendy decorations over the years and had a blast. One year it was all about snowflakes in every color, shape and size. Loved that year. And after a few breaks in tradition that is exactly what I go back to—tradition. Jewel tones and an even separation placement of lovely pieces that go on the tree. This would be the year for traditional.
2. Rest. Yes, this sounds opposite of what most of us do this crazy time of year but I find myself sitting more. Sure, this puts a time crunch on things like wrapping and shopping but with grandbabes getting older that type of thing is getting a bit more simple.
So, I rest. I like it. There might be some meditating going on in there as well.
3. Take walks. Notice. Breathe. Clear my head of year long thoughts. In this year’s case, it seems to be two years’ worth of thoughts because of covid.
Let’s be clear, those thoughts will definitely be cleared. Buh bye. Let’s say that word one more time, “clear.” It’s a good word.
4. Smile. It never gets old and the reflection is lighter because of it.
5. Let it go. Whatever it is. Let it go and give it to Him.
6. Set reasonable, healthy, positive goals. No matter what age I am, I will always do this.
7. Eat a bag (or half bag) of Twizzlers. Just because.