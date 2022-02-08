 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
It takes all kinds ...

It takes all kinds ...

Plaindealer New Logo nobackground

It’s something my dad said while I was growing up.

“It takes all kinds of people to get the job done,” is how it became my personal phrase the older I’ve gotten. And no place, nowhere, is this more prevalent than here in small town, U.S.A. and let me add an “amen.” It’s a truly beautiful reminder that comes to me almost daily, it seems.

For example, let’s take strong women. They’re at the core, at the heart of every thriving community and every harmonious home. They just keep on keeping on regardless of what gets tossed their way. It’s a magnificent sight to behold when a woman of strength is in your presence. You might know several. You might be one. Thank you. Thank you for being you and not backing down when things get tough. You do tend to get tougher and it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Next, let’s take compassionate males who back up those strong women and hold space for them. They also take the lead in many ways and get things done when it needs to be done. They’re good teammates. You know who you are. Kudos to you as well.

And cheers to those who do not live in the shadows and stay in the light in all ways. Those of you that “put your shoulder into it” and apply grace as well. Living this way is a challenging balancing act. Living this way is very real and very amazing. Small town folks tend to do this better than anyone.

So whatever kind you are, you can be sure that if you live around these parts you’re kind, you’re strong and you’re compassionate. And you happen to know that you’re living in the best place in the world.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Betty Burt
Community

Betty Burt

Memorial services for Betty Burt were held Saturday, Jan.29, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. She passed away Jan. 21, 2022 at h…

Janice Anderson
Community

Janice Anderson

Funeral services for Janice Anderson were held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at First Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cem…

Bonnie Bruhn
Community

Bonnie Bruhn

A celebration of the life of Bonnie Bruhn was held Jan. 26, 2022, at the Arlington Community Church UCC in Arlington. A private family burial …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News