It’s something my dad said while I was growing up.
“It takes all kinds of people to get the job done,” is how it became my personal phrase the older I’ve gotten. And no place, nowhere, is this more prevalent than here in small town, U.S.A. and let me add an “amen.” It’s a truly beautiful reminder that comes to me almost daily, it seems.
For example, let’s take strong women. They’re at the core, at the heart of every thriving community and every harmonious home. They just keep on keeping on regardless of what gets tossed their way. It’s a magnificent sight to behold when a woman of strength is in your presence. You might know several. You might be one. Thank you. Thank you for being you and not backing down when things get tough. You do tend to get tougher and it doesn’t go unnoticed.
Next, let’s take compassionate males who back up those strong women and hold space for them. They also take the lead in many ways and get things done when it needs to be done. They’re good teammates. You know who you are. Kudos to you as well.
And cheers to those who do not live in the shadows and stay in the light in all ways. Those of you that “put your shoulder into it” and apply grace as well. Living this way is a challenging balancing act. Living this way is very real and very amazing. Small town folks tend to do this better than anyone.
So whatever kind you are, you can be sure that if you live around these parts you’re kind, you’re strong and you’re compassionate. And you happen to know that you’re living in the best place in the world.