Items approved at ed board’s brief meeting
Items approved at ed board’s brief meeting

The Tekamah-Herman school board met with approval at its meeting Dec. 14.

Board members approved the evaluation of the superintendent using the new Nebraska Department of Education criteria. They also approved the purchase of a Hardsteel structure to serve as the new maintenance building.

They approved the hiring of Kassie Nitzsche to fill one of the elementary special education teacher vacancies in the 2021-2022 school year.

They also approved Katie Tobin, Cayle Klein, Kelsey Olson, Abby Sheets and Ron Tobin as local substitutes.

Superintendent Dan Gross said the approval would allow them to substitute teach in the district for up to 90 days after they receive certification. The certification lasts for about five years, he said.

The board also discussed the 2021-2022 school calendar. They will vote on its approval at the next meeting of the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education scheduled for 7:30 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Breaking News