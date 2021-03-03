J&J vaccine to arrive this week

The federal Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval over the weekend for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement means more vaccine will be headed to Nebraska, but state officials on Monday didn’t know how much, or when, it would arrive.
At his weekly press briefing on Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state will ask for 15,000 doses, its maximum allotment. Ricketts said delivery is expected sometime this week. When it arrives, it will be distributed to local health departments for use in the state’s vaccination plan. Ricketts stressed completion of Phase 1B remains the top priority.
But the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does give health officials more flexibility. The new drug does not require ultracold storage as the Pfizer vaccine does, and it only requires one dose.
Although the new vaccine is statistically less effective than its predecessors at preventing the virus—it’s 85 percent effective as opposed to the 95 percent provided by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses—Ricketts aid “it’s 100 percent effective at preventing death. That’s the bottom line.”
He urged Nebraskans to take whatever vaccine is available to them as soon as its available. When asked if the state plans to target the Johnson and Johnson vaccine into harder-to-reach communities, including those that may contain racial minorities, because of its logistical advantages, Ricketts said no.
The 15,000 Johnson & Johnson doses will be used to augment Nebraska’s vaccine supply. Nebraska is scheduled to receive 22,230 first doses and 18,720 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as 18,400 first doses and 18,400 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services.
That total doesn’t include an estimated 7,600 doses that are being given at pharmacies in Nebraska participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy program.
Tekamah Drug is among those partners.
Pharmacist Amy Tobin said she received the first, and so far only, shipment she has ordered through the federal Centers for Disease Control. She said 50 people were vaccinated at a clinic here Feb. 27.
Tobin said getting a COVID vaccine at a pharmacy is no at all like getting a flu shot. Pharmacies like hers must follow the same protocols as a health department does when determining who can receive a shot. For starters, getting the vaccine must be arranged by appointment. She said she’s had people call and request an appointment, only to have to turn them down because they are too young. She also has to record with the state who was immunized, the brand of vaccine they received and the scheduled date of the second dose.
The state is still in Phase 1B of its vaccination program, which focuses on people older than 65 and front-line workers, and likely won’t move on to further phases for several weeks. But Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said the availability of more doses will speed things up.
“The state continues to make improvements in our vaccine distribution efforts,” he said last week. “With more vaccine coming, we will be able to more quickly move through our current phase.”
Anyone in Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s’s four-county area over 65 years of age who wants on the depatment’s notification list can register online at https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB; or through DHHS at vaccinate.ne.gov. Adding your name to the list does not mean making an appointment for a vaccination, rather, it ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available.
The health department augments its notification process through Facebook postings, but officials admit Facebook may not reach the audience they want to reach. As such, the department urges family members to help older residents who may not be as technologically savvy to get registered.
The registration list is how the department contacts people to let them know a vaccine clinic is available in their area. Several dozen people, mostly senior citizens, were vaccinated at a clinic in Lyons March 2. The department also has clinics set for Norfolk, Beemer and Stanton this week.
A toll free COVID-19 hotline is available for those with vaccine-related questions at 833-998-2275. The hotline is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. central time. As of March 1, over 220,409 Nebraskans have registered to receive the vaccine at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Those interested in registering will need to provide their name and contact information, date of birth and answer health questions used to help determine priority group eligibility. Any information entered is strictly confidential and used solely for this purpose. Friends, family and caregivers are encouraged to assist others with vaccine sign-up if needed. The DHHS information line can assist those with limited technology, language or Internet access, and is available by calling 531-249-1873 or toll free at 833-998-2275.
DHHS reported Tuesday 123,739 people had received both doses of vaccine. It takes two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be fully effective.
Statewide, 436,474 doses had been administered of the 531,205 that had been received to date. DHHS figures show 10 percent of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received both doses.
The third brand of vaccine arrives as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Nebraska.
Tuesday’s figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed Burt County had seen 23 of its 621 total cases in the last 14 days, an increase of 11 cases over the last week.
Statewide, 201,346 people had tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday morning, according to the DHHS. The department says over 77 percent of them, 155,712, have recovered.
Only 154 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.