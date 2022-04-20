Word has been received of the passing of former Tekamah man Jack Smith. He passed away in Seattle on Sept. 21, 2021, at the age of 88.
A.J. “Jack” Smith was born April 6, 1933 in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was the only child of Blaine Joseph (Joe) and Sodona Smith. His parents later moved to a Burt County farm west of Tekamah. He received his elementary education at District 22, the Crawford School. His family attended the Alder Grove church. After graduating from Tekamah High with the Class of 1950, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. While in the Army, his dad , Joe, passed away and his mother moved to Sturgis, South Dakota.
After serving in the Korean War, Jack was honorably discharged and returned to the Tekamah and Craig area, moving in with Walt and Ruth Jahnel, country neighbors and friends of the Smith family since 1945. He thought so much of the Jahnels that he brought his bride to meet them on their honeymoon and later brought his three small children.
Over the years, Jack often returned to Tekamah for high school reunions and would stay with Walt and Ruth. In 2013, he returned to Tekamah to attend the 80th birthday party given for him at a local restaurant by Curtis and Marilyn (Jahnel) Petersen of Texas.
People are also reading…
Jack was very good at working on machinery, small engines, automobiles and buses. His career began as a mechanic at Jim Wheeler’s car dealership in Tekamah. He then decided to move to South Dakota to be closer to his mother. His next adventure was moving to Washington where he became a mechanic for Seattle Metro Transit.
After retiring, he started a small business, repairing lawn mowers and other small engines out of his home. A member of the Eagles Club, Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting and owning a boat. He often fished in the Missouri River and Pacific Ocean. His home overlooked the stunning views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.
He was married twice and a widower at the time of his death. He was the father of three children and raised five step-children, visiting them and their families in the South whenever possible.
Jack is survived by his two daughters: Kim Smith of Florida and Sara Laymn of Alabama; and close friends Curt and Marilyn Jahnel of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son B.J. “Joe” Smith; and Walt and Ruth Jahnel whom he often referred to as his second parents.
Memorials are suggested to Burt County Museum.