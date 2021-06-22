A memorial service for Jackie Morgan was held Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Rush Family Chapel, Onawa, Iowa. Burial was in the Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. The 84-year-old Onawa man passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Jackie Lee was born Jan. 20, 1937, in Decatur, the son of Floyd “Jack” and Eva (Newill) Morgan. He grew up in Decatur and attended country school.
Jackie and Elizabeth “Betty” Gibson were united into marriage March 4, 1958, in Onawa. To this union four children were born, Edward, Wanda, Mark, and Jackie.
He enjoyed working outdoors and some of his occupations included: various construction jobs, farming and highway work. He retired when he was 76 years old.
He enjoyed square dancing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was very proud to build his own home in his lifetime. He loved traveling and going on many trips and visiting many family members.
Jackie was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Morgan of Onawa; his children, Edward (Julie) Morgan of Onawa Wanda (Michael) Boggess of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Mark (Caroline) Morgan of Onawa and Jackie (Christa) Morgan of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Stacey (Michael) McCullock of Decatur, Billy Morgan of Onawa, Carrie Morgan of Atlanta, Ga., Mark Morgan, Jr. of Merrill, Iowa, Nicole Morgan of Onawa, Raven Morgan and Phoenix Morgan of Plattsmouth; six great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jary Morgan, Jean Thomas, Elva Barnett, and Verna Vogt; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd “Jack” and Eva (Newill) Morgan; brothers and sisters, Max Morgan, Rex Morgan, Ralph Morgan, Dorothy Shamburg, Iva Anderson, and James Morgan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.