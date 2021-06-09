Memorial services for Jacqueline York were held Monday, June 7, 2021, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away on May 15, 2021, at CHI Health Immanuel Hospital, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
Jacqueline Ellen York was born to Melvin and Mary on May 1, 1954. She graduated from Omaha North High School and worked her entire career at Mutual of Omaha, retiring in 2014.
In 1973, Jackie married Ray Muhlecke. They lived in Orange City, Iowa, and Sioux City briefly before moving back to Omaha. They divorced in 1980. Jackie wed Jack York in 2006 in Omaha. They were still married at the time of her death.
Jackie spent most of her free time reading and keeping up with her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lynn; brother, Richard.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Jack York; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Alma Muhlecke; stepdaughter, Karen York; stepson and daughter-in-law, Carl and Amy York; four grandchildren; siblings Rick and Patti Eppenbaugh, John and Cheryl Radford, Chris and Dana May; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska, 11711 Arbor Street, Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68144; https://www.alz.org/nebraska.
