James Miller

James Miller

Miller obit

Funeral services for James “Jim” Miller were held Saturday, March 5, at Grace United Methodist Church of Kennard. Burial was in Kennard Cemetery. The 61-year-old Kennard passed away Feb. 27, 2022.

Jim was born on May 16, 1960, in Sioux City. He attended school in Rosalie before attending and graduating from Arlington High School in 1978. After high school, Jim attended Dana College for a year where he was on the basketball team. On March 7, 1981, he was united in marriage to Shelly Dye. The couple made their home in Kennard.

Jim worked for Camden Excavating for many years before starting C.M.A. Trucking, Inc., in 1993. Jim loved horse racing, spending time at the lake with family and friends and was a longtime supporter of Arlington athletics.

Jim is survived by his wife Shelly, daughters; Christy (Clifford) Erwin, Melissa (Gerrin Miller) Jeffery, Allison (Matthew Skrogstad) Miller; grandchildren; Kaylie, Nathan, Adrianna, Elizabeth, McKenzie, Matthew; parents; Darrell (Fran) Miller and Joan Heermann; brother Michael (Cathy) Miller; sister Tara (Dick) Frickel; step-sisters Tami (Brian) Johnson and Patti Svendgard; brother-in-law David (Kay) Dye; sister-in-law Debbie (Lee) Beck; mother-in-law Sonja Dye; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Pete Dye; step-father Orlin Heermann; step-brother Doug Svendgard; and sister-in-law Cheryl Dye.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Kennard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair was in charge of the arrangements.

