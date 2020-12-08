Funeral services for James Peterson were held Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. He passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home, after battling dementia for the past several years. He was 84.
A lifelong resident of Oakland, James Edward Peterson was born to Arnold F. and Hilda W. (Angster) Peterson Nov. 3, 1936, in Oakland. He attended Mount Olive Country School and graduated from Oakland High School in 1954. James also served in both the Army and Air National Guard from 1958 through 1964.
On May 3, 1963, he was married to Nola D. Danielson in Oakland. They lived most of their lives on farms southeast of Oakland and eventually moved to the Peterson family homestead where James farmed with his brother Bruce Peterson.
James was on the District 62 school board, was a member and president of the Mutual Insurance Board for many years and was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He lived and breathed farming, even beyond his retirement in 2001, so much that he ran the combine during harvest season for his neighbor Gordy Nelson. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with family, having coffee with friends at the coffee shop, and one of his favorite pastimes was trying his luck at the casino. The “Papa P” license plate was always on the road, as he had a tough time just sitting around.
James is survived by his daughters, Denise (Lon) Enstrom of Oakland and Jill Willy of Atlanta, Ga.; son, Corey (Megan) Peterson of Lincoln; grandchildren, Nicole, Trevor, Hannah and Luke; great-granddaughter, Adley; step-grandsons, Adam and Wendel; brother, Roger (Elaine) Peterson; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Bill) Johnson, Marlene Peterson; brothers-in-law, Richard Gunderson, and Clarence Beutler Jr; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Hilda; wife, Nola; siblings, Carla, Lois, Norma, Joann, and Bruce.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.
