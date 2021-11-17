Memorial services for James Toohey were Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. He passed away Nov. 7, 2021, at his rural Oakland home at the age of 80.
James Carl Toohey was born Dec. 29, 1940, in Omaha to Michael and Adeline (Lee) Toohey. He grew up in Omaha where he attended Holy Name and Immaculate Conception schools before graduating from South High School. He received a one-year scholarship to Wayne State College for football.
As a young boy, James worked in a bowling alley, setting pins after grade school. He then worked at Aspen Tree Service and finally worked at McCann’s Plumbing shop for 40 years.
On Oct. 20, 1962, Jim married Barbara Miller in Omaha. They had one son, Daniel Raymond, and one daughter, Colleen Marie. The family continued to live in Omaha and enjoyed going on a family outing about every weekend.
Jim moved to Oakland in December of 2005. He worked part-time for ten years at Oakland City Park.
James was always the life of the party and was a hard worker until the end. Jim had a life-long interest in street rodding and motorcycles. He loved golf and husker football. Above all, James enjoyed being with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Adeline.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; son, Daniel (Vanessa) Toohey, daughter, Colleen (Rob) Krumvieda; sisters, Bette Morris of Amarillo, Texas and Mickie (Kenney) Zeiger of Sequin, Texas; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.