Funeral services for Janell Petersen were held Feb. 25, 2022, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away on Feb. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Villa in West Point at the age of 82.
Janell Marie was born in Oakland on Aug. 28, 1939 to Marie Svea (Carlson) and Kermit Anderson. The oldest of five children, her childhood years were spent on a farm near Oakland. She graduated from Oakland High School in 1957.
Janell married Lee Roy A. Petersen on Oct. 5, 1958 and settled on a farm near Lyons. Janell and Roy met while at a high school football game. Roy offered the very shy Janell a ride home in his new blue pickup truck, however she declined his offer that very first night. A few weeks later, Janell finally gave into Roy’s charm, good looks and humor; which soon led to love. Janell and Lee Roy were blessed with three daughters and two sons: Marla, Marlene, Mark, Marvin and Marsha. Prior to Roy’s passing on Nov. 22, 1999, at age 65, they were married for 41 years.
After her children turned school-age, Janell studied hard to earn her first driver’s license and then worked at a few different places, Lyons Mini-Mart, owner of a craft shop, Talents & Treasures, headcook at the Lyons-Decatur Northeast school and then retiring as cook at Mercy Hospital in Oakland. Janell had a passion for crafting, sewing and creating. She sewed prom, homecoming and wedding dresses for all three daughters. Christmas was her favorite holiday; her tradition of stuffing stockings every year for her entire family held big surprises which were always cherished.
Janell was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lyons and a chairman of the Methodist Church Fair Kitchen for many years.
In January 2022, Janell moved to St. Joseph’s Villa in West Point.
Janell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Roy; sister, DeEtte Monson; sister-in-law, Pam Anderson; two grandsons: Brett Redding, Brock Redding; and great-grandson, Blake Petersen in infancy.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Marla (Russell) Klinzing of North Bend, Marlene (Randall) Redding of Fremont, Mark Petersen of Lyons, Marvin (Savonda) Petersen of Sioux City, Marsha (Darin) Bonneau of Lyons; brother, Loren (Pat) Anderson of Arlington, Virginia; brother-in-law, Floyd Monson, of Nebraska; sister, Glenice (Gary) Webster, of Grand Island; brother, Rodney (Donna) Anderson of Elkhorn; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Norman (Lily) Petersen of West Point; sisters-in-law: Luella Petersen and Janet Petersen of Bancroft.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.