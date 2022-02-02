 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janice Anderson
top story

Janice Anderson

Anderson obit

Funeral services for Janice Anderson were held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at First Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed on Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 82, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.

Janice May was born in Craig on March 5, 1939, to Burrel and Esther (Zimmerman) Porter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Carl Porter; infant brother, Kenny.

Janice is survived by her husband, Clair “Butch” Anderson; children: Kevin; Kim (Nabil) Salama; grandchildren: Andrew and Natalie Salama; sister, Marilyn (Darwin) Hansen; many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wrapping things up
Community

Wrapping things up

As I write this last regular personal column after writing one nearly every week of my 42-year career, first of all I need to make a quick reminder.

Denzel Weatherly
Community

Denzel Weatherly

A celebration of the life of Denzel Weatherly was held Jan. 21, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. T…

Shirley Nelson
Community

Shirley Nelson

Word has been received of the Jan. 10, 2022 passing of Shirley Jean Nelson of Leawood, Kansas. She was 88. Shirley’s ashes will be placed with…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News