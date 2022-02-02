Funeral services for Janice Anderson were held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at First Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed on Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 82, at Oakland Heights in Oakland.
Janice May was born in Craig on March 5, 1939, to Burrel and Esther (Zimmerman) Porter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Carl Porter; infant brother, Kenny.
Janice is survived by her husband, Clair “Butch” Anderson; children: Kevin; Kim (Nabil) Salama; grandchildren: Andrew and Natalie Salama; sister, Marilyn (Darwin) Hansen; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.