Memorial services for Janice Johnson will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. A private family burial will follow in Westside Cemetery, rural Oakland. A visitation will be held at thechurch an hour before the service. The 84-year-old Oakland woman passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland surrounded by her loving family.
Janice Rae was born April 3, 1937, to Arthur and Marion (Peterson) Erickson. She attended the District 33 country school in Cuming County through the eighth grade graduated from West Point High School. She graduated from Wayne State College in 1958 with a degree in elementary education and music. She taught one year at Oakland Elementary then dedicated her life to making a home for her family.
On Aug. 3, 1958, she married Franklin W. Johnson. They were married 60 years. Janice was the proud mother of four children: Mark, Marsha, Craig and Curtis. Janice and Frank lived at Rural Route 1, Craig where they farmed until 2013 when they moved to their home in Oakland.
Janice was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oakland. She enjoyed quilting, reading, traveling and most of all her family and friends. She was active in Eastern Star and belonged to the neighborhood card club for over 60 years. Janice and Frank traveled extensively in their fifth-wheel travel trailer spending over 25 years wintering in Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her grandson Jacob Johnson.
She is survived by sons: Mark (Jill) of Oakland, Craig (Becky) of Cortland, Curtis (Krisa) of Elkhorn; daughter, Marsha (Jeff) Ketcham of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Memorials are suggested to Westside Cemetery and First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.