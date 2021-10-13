Word has been received of the death of Jean Compton. The Decatur woman passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Sioux City following a short illness. She was 69. In accordance with her wishes, Jean was cremated. A burial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to invite friends and extended family to join them for food and fellowship on Oct. 23, 1-4 p.m., at Nebraska Country Hill Cabins, 1.5 miles south of Decatur on Highway 75.
Pamela Jean was born on Dec. 5, 1951, at Blair to Marvin A. and Nellie E. (Grant) Sparks.
She attended school in Decatur, graduating in 1970. She then attended Haskell University and later College of St. Mary.
Jean was united in marriage to Michael Compton on May 26, 1983, at Pender. To this union three children were born, Jesse, Prairie and Bridger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Guy Sparks, Toby Sparks; sister Debbie Sparks and granddaughter Tayiah Compton
Jean is survived by her husband Michael Compton of Decatur; children Jesse Compton of Salem Oregon, Prairie Compton- Phipps of Onawa, Bridger Compton of Decatur and stepson Michael (Toni) Compton II of Omaha; brother, Dennis Sparks of Walthill, sisters, Patricia Freemont of Decatur, Shari Jones of Onawa; and 11 much loved grandchildren and great-grandchild.