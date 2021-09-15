Mass of Christian Burial for Jean Drummond was celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Burial will follow in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. She passed away Sept. 7, 2021, in Omaha, at the age of 74.
Jean Ann was born to Francis and Helen (Christensen) Broderick on Dec 21, 1946, in Laurel, Nebraska. After completing her high school education, Jean earned a dietician degree from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
On Aug. 29, 1963, she was united in marriage to Don Drummond. They just recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. They had made Decatur their home for the past 56 years.
Jean was a stay-at-home mother to her children, Sherry, Mike and Jerry. Once they were in school, she worked at various places, including Decatur Public Schools, the Onawa Democrat newspaper and lastly at P&W as her husband’s bookkeeper.
Jean was active in her parish, Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur, and was a Girl Scout leader. She was also a local “Fire Belle” for Decatur’s Fire Department.
Jean lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved family get-togethers, sewing, Irish traditions, traveling and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
In May 2005, Jean received a heart transplant and considered herself blessed to have another 16 years of life on this earth. She became a part of her donor, Heather’s family; another example of her embracing life and all those around her. After her heart transplant, she gave many organ transplant presentations in various communities.
Jean never met a stranger. She had an incredible way of making every one feel that they were the most important person in her life. Family member said her legacy will live forever in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with, as well as those she reached but never met.
Jean was preceded in death by two sons, Jon Michael, an infant, and Michael Ray, who died at the age of 17; her parents Francis and Helen (Christensen) Broderick; in-laws Lawrence and Alice Drummond; brothers-in-law Dick Drummond, Larry Drummond, Steve Ahl; sister-in-law Helen Drummond; and nephews Troy Ahl and Cody Ahl.
Survivors include her husband Don Drummond; daughter Sherry Drummond; son Jerry Drummond; brother John (Lynette) Broderick; Sally Ahl, Patricia (Paul) Crummy, Cindy (Lenny) Wieck, Debra (Larry) Jensen, Teresa (Terry) Tramp, Kathryn (Tom) Hoefer; many nieces and nephews and cousins; adopted granddaughter Addy Salazar and her family Alberto, Steel, Destiny, Audel, and Augusto.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.