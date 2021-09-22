 Skip to main content
Jeffrey Campbell

A celebration of the life of Jeffrey A. Campbell was held Sept. 18, 2021, at Kennard Auditorium in Kennard. The 63-year-old Herman man passed away Sept. 11, 2021.

Jeff was born on June 28, 1958, and was raised in Glenwood, Iowa. Jeff worked in excavating his entire life, referring to himself as an “Earth Sculpting Technician.”

He enjoyed Harley Davidsons and, over the years, spending time with his dogs, especially Chunk, who was his best friend for 14 years.

Jeff is survived by his son Brandon (Shayna) Campbell; grandchildren Jayda and Hudson Campbell; siblings Robin Smith, Brian (Shari) Garges, David Gastro; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Gastro; uncle Donald (Maryann) Smith; aunt Leona Dunn; and his best friend Chunk.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

