Jensen, Olsen named Outstanding Senior Athletes at Tekamah-Herman

Eldridge Jensen and Halle Olsen were named Tekamah-Herman’s outstanding senior athletes for 2020-21. The awards were conferred during the honors ceremony at the high school auditorium May 5.
Both are three-sport athletes for the Tigers.
Jensen is the son of Jeff and Juliet Jensen. As a football player, he was an honorable mention all-District 2 selection. Despite losing two games to injury, Jensen still was in on 25 tackles as the team’s fourth linebacker where he added two interceptions and recovered a fumble. The senior was intended to split time at quarterback but an injury to his throwing shoulder early in the year limited him to 163 passing yards on a 9-of-22 effort and 54 rushing yards on 12 carries.
On the basketball court, Jensen was a starter for the Tiger squad whose 7-15 record was the best in a decade.
As a member of the golf team, Jensen is the number-three player on the Tigers’ scorecard. The only senior among the top varsity squad, Jensen and his teammates were hunting for the East Husker Conference title on May 10 before hosting the Northridge Tiger Invitational on May 13.
Olsen completed her senior year on the softball diamond as a second team all-East Husker Conference selection.
She hit .402 for the Tigers who went 20-14 on the year and finished ninth in the NSAA wildcard point averages. Of her 33 hits, 11 went for extra bases. She also scored 33 runs, drove in 26 more and stole 15 bases.
Olsen also was considered among the top defensive players in the East Husker, making her mark as a two-year starter on the basketball team.
On the track, she is looking for her second berth at the state meet when the district meet gets under way at Wisner on Thursday. The silver medalist in the high jump at last week’s East Husker Conference Championships, Olsen also placed fourth in the 400-meter dash and ran a leg on the bronze medal winning 4x400-meter relay team.
Elena Jetensky, the daughter of Joe and Natalie Jetensky, was named the winner of the prestigious Kenneth Miller Award.
Named for the late Kenneth Miller, a longtime supporter of girls athletics, the award has been presented annually for over 25 years to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership and support.
A junior, Jetensky also is a three-sport competitor for the Tigers.
An honorable mention all-East Husker selection as a volleyball player for the second year in a row, Jetensky tied for team honors with 179 kills and was third in digs with 202.
A solid rebounder and defender on the basketball team, Jetensky also sparkles on the track where she competes in the 800-meter run and distance relays.