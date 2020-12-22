 Skip to main content
Private family services were held for Jerris Palmer. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery at a later date. The former Tekamah woman passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at the age of 86.

Jerris was born June 18, 1934, to Luther and Clara (Bundy) Harmon in Greenwood, Neb. She graduated from.

Following her graduation from Loup City High School in 1951, she attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she met Jerry.

On Nov. 14, 1954, Jerris married Jerry Charles Palmer in Ashland, Neb. They lived and farmed outside of Tekamah and were married nearly 60 years until Jerry’s death in 2014. The couple had three daughters, Jayne Palmer of Omaha, Mindy (Barry) Major of Omaha and Sarah (Dave) Frye of Houston, Texas.

Jerris was very active in the Tekamah community. She led the Shamrock Lassies 4-H Club for 15 years where she taught girls to knit, cook and sew. She was a member of the United Methodist Church where she participated in making and selling pies to raise money for the church and food pantry. Over a 17-year period, over 12,000 pies were made and sold, raising nearly $35,000. She and Jerry also managed the community food pantry for more than 15 years.

Jerris was involved in the neighborhood Extension group, the Tekamah Reading Club and P.E.O. Chapter DC. She was excellent at crossword puzzles and left that legacy with her daughters and several grandchildren.

In 2015, Jerris moved to Heritage Pointe Assisted Living in Omaha to be closer to her family. She loved living with other active seniors. She was an excellent Rummy player and played several times each day.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her brother, Richard Harmon; her parents, Luther Harmon and Clara (Bundy) Harmon; and her brothers-in-law: Jack Palmer and Bill Duff.

She is survived by her three daughters and six grandchildren, Natasha (Warren) Smith, Ryan (Samantha) Major, Brett (Carrington) Major, Jamie Frye, Alex (Emili) Frye and Andrew Keil; her brothers, Ray (Eleanor) Harmon and Jim (Bonnie) Harmon; her sisters-in-law, Donna Palmer and Doris Duff; and five great grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church of Tekamah or Burt County Museum.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

