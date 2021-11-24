 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerry Barratt

Jerry Barratt

Barratt obit

A memorial Mass for Jerry Barratt was celebrated Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Military honors will follow the service at the church. The rural Tekamah man passed away at his home Nov. 15, 2021. He was 88.

Jerry was born May 28, 1933, in Oberlin, Kansas, to Gerald and Ida (Brown) Barratt. He grew up in the McCook, Nebraska area on the family farm where he developed his lifelong love for anything with four legs, especially horses. Family members considered him among the last of the true cowboys.

He graduated from McCook High School in 1952 and quickly entered the military, proud to serve his country. He was honorably discharged in 1955 after serving with the U.S. Army’s 205th Battalion.

Jerry had four children from his first marriage: Jeff, Kristy, Jerry and Misty. On Aug. 5, 1983, he married the love of his life, Eileen Bouvia, and he fully opened his heart to Todd, Tim, Ami, and Patti, who he loved deeply. Behind the love of his Savior and family was Jerry’s beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers, fishing and riding horses.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry; parents, Gerald and Ida Barratt; brother, Johnny; sisters, Deanie, Karen, and Jackie.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Eileen; children, Jeff (Chris) Barratt, Kristy Barratt, Todd (Herta) Bouvia, Tim (Annette) Bouvia, Mel Barratt, Misty (Pat) McKibbin, Ami Regalado, Patti (Greg) Lawson; 22 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or the Tekamah Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Magill
Community

Justin Magill

A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpecte…

Thelma Brink
Community

Thelma Brink

Memorial services for Thelma Brink are pending with Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. She passed away Nov. 3, 2021, at Nye Pointe Health and Rehab…

Kimberly Jackson
Community

Kimberly Jackson

Memorial services for Kim Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News