Jetensky, Schram named outstanding athletes at T-H

Elena Jetensky and Dawson Schram were named Tekamah-Herman’s outstanding senior athletes for 2021-22. The awards were conferred during the honors ceremony at the high school auditorium May 4.
Both are three-sport athletes for the Tigers.
Jetensky, the daughter of Joe and Natalie Jetensky, was the second leading hitter at the net for the Tiger volleyball squad. She hit at a .160 clip, recording 155 kills, cranked out a team-high 26 ace serves and posted 209 digs to go with her nine total blocks.
Not known as a scorer, Jetensky did the work in the trenches for the Tiger basketball team. She led the team in rebounding with 7.3 per game and provided a solid defensive presence in the post.
This spring, she is a member of the Tiger track team, running middle distances and relays.
For the second year in a row, Jetensky, was named the winner of the prestigious Kenneth Miller Award.
Named for the late Kenneth Miller, a longtime supporter of girls athletics, the award has been presented annually for over 25 years to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership and support.
Schram is the son of Marc and Paris Schram.
A first team all-district selection, Schram was named the team’s defensive line MVP after being named the offensive MVP last year. His 31 tackles were the most of any lineman. He also notched two quarterback sacks, had another tackle for a loss, forced a fumble and recovered another.
On the wrestling mat, he was named the Tigers’ most valuable wrestler following the 2021-22 campaign. Schram posted a 28-16 mark as a senior and qualified for the state tournament for a second time.
A thrower on the track team, he had the highest individual finish for the Tiger boys at last week’s East Husker Conference Championships, taking third in the discus.