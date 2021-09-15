Funeral services for Jett Andreasen were held Sept. 9, 2021, at Reach Church (formerly Country Bible). Jett, age 13 of Blair, passed away Sept. 5, 2021.
Jett Thomas was born on March 4, 2008, in Omaha, the son of Tom and Maggie Andreasen and Stacie Frank. Jett attended Blair Community Schools and was in 8th grade at Otte Middle School. He was active in choir and was a proud new member of Show Choir. Jett was also involved in Student Senate, wrestling, was a member of the Honor Roll and was a self-proclaimed math genius.
He enjoyed fishing, frog hunting and anything that involved Papa Mike and the outdoors. His favorite place in the world was the Flying V Ranch in Niobrara. He loved playing video games and all of his teachers were more than educated on his knowledge for Minecraft.
Jett knew no stranger, he loved everyone he came into contact with, and had a presence about him that everyone loved; his laugh and energy were contagious. Jett was a kind, old soul who found himself very humorous.
Jett loved being with his brother Thomas and their friends “tagging along” learning life lessons and many of life lessons were passed down on Sundays watching the Seahawks with his dad.
He is survived by his parents Tom and Maggie Andreasen, sisters Gracie Andreasen and Hannah Bacon, his brother Thomas Bacon and his dog, Hank; grandparents Karen Andreasen and Mike and Susie Kelley; aunts and uncles Mike (Mercedes Gentry) Andreasen, Keri (Travis) Fox, Joe Andreasen and Mary Andreasen. Sarah (Nick) Rasby, Erin Lewis; many cousins who he loved getting together with as often as possible; and so many friends who were so special to him.
Jett was preceded in death by his grandfather John “Jake” Andreasen; great-grandparents John and Helen Andreasen, Maxine and John Shotwell and Paul Schneider.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.