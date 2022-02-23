Memorial services for Jill Maryott were held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Decatur’s United Methodist Church. She passed away at the age of 47 at her Decatur home on Feb. 9, 2022.
Jill Lynne was born to James Cameron and Deborah Gail (Stecklein) Maryott on Nov. 19, 1974, at the Mckay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.
Jill was educated in Roy, Utah, and graduated from Roy High School in 1993. She joined the Army and after three months of rigorous training she decided the Army was not for her.
Jill and her sister, Jaclyn Gail Maryott, were immensely close. Between the two girls, they always had a sibling rivalry, each attempting to outperform the other in games, events, or who would get the first boyfriend.
Some of Jill’s favorite things to do consisted of diamond art, reading, writing, poetry and music. She loved basset hounds, singing and playing a variety of board games with the family. She also had the fun quirk of correcting everybody’s grammar, only to poke fun at how the family spoke.
She lived in Utah for the majority of her life, until she moved to Decatur, Nebraska on April 10, 2011.
Nebraska became home base for her travels to places such as Mt. Rushmore, Disney resorts or long travelling road trips. She was always determined to travel, explore or find unique items she liked to collect and show off.
Jill was a very hard-working woman, providing for three kids and helping her two grandkids the best she could. Jill had so much faith in life and always had such a positive outlook. She excelled in many things, which is why she was so unique at accomplishing her tasks with relative ease and precise accuracy.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Jim Maryott; her grandparents: Jack and Jackie Maryott and Lola and Rudy Stecklein.
Jill is survived by her mother, Deborah Gail Stecklein Maryott; sister, Jaclyn Gail Maryott; son, Austin James Maryott; daughter, Alexandra Danielle (Michael Dennis) Mathewson; son, Aiden Alma James Slater; grandchildren: Myron and Eldin Mathewson; nephews: Jack Banner, Steven Swaner; nieces: Shayla Swaner and Madison Scovill; great niece, Zhavia Townsend.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.