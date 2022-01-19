Funeral services for JoAnne Wortman were Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. The Tekamah woman passed away peacefully Jan. 11, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair at the age of 92.
JoAnne was born June 10, 1929, in Tekamah to Ralph and Bessie (Miller) Hanneman, the 10th of 11 children. She attended Lake School in Omaha and then Tekamah Schools when her family returned to this area. She was a member of the Tekamah High School class of 1947. During her high school years, she worked at Bailey’s Five and Dime Store on Tekamah’s main street.
On Sept. 10, 1947, JoAnne was united in marriage to Gerald Wortman. He had just been discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving his country during World War II. They lived in the Walthill area for a few years before moving back to Tekamah. For over 60 years, they lived in their home on K Street. Here they raised their three children: Terry, Jaccie and Brian. Their home was always the place for neighborhood gatherings. JoAnne loved having everyone around the house. Gerald and JoAnne celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Sept. 10, 2017.
One of JoAnne’s greatest passions was bowling. She always belonged to at least two women’s teams. She attended many state bowling tournaments and was so proud of her award pins.
JoAnne worked for four years as a cook at the Tekamah-Herman Schools. She was a volunteer for the American Cancer Society fund drives, was a member of First Baptist Church and was a Gold Circle Member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brothers, Herbert, Verle, Ralph, Jr., Richard; sisters, Martha, Edith, Ione, Dorothy, Peggy, Bette; grandson, Derek Wortman; granddaughter, Juliet Wortman.
She is survived by her sons, Terry (Lu), Brian (Mary); daughter, Jaccie (Steve) Mencke; seven grandchildren, Amie Ohlman, Taressa (Shawn) Poppert, Collin Wortman, Brent Mencke, Craig (Crystal) Mencke, Mark Wortman, Jennifer (Stephen) Mills; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.