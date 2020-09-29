Memorial services for Joe Reyzlik were pending Friday with Campbell-Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 93-year-old Blair man died Sept. 21, 2020, at Crowell Home in Blair. Graveside services will be held in the Blair Cemetery.
Joe Reyzlik was born May 21, 1927, in Tekamah to Joe and Rose Reyzlik. The family moved to Blair in 1939.
Joe graduated from Blair High School in 1945 and entered the armed forces. He was married to Mary Lou Neuman in September of 1951.
Joe is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou; parents Joe and Rose Reyzlik; brother Frank Reyzlik; sister Madeline Cooper and brother-in-law Frank Cooper.