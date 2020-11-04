Catholic funeral Mass for Joe Tobin will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Burial will follow in Tekamah Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, 5-7 p.m. at the church. Pelan Funeral Services is following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. Wearing masks is encouraged and social distancing by household will be observed.
Joseph “Joe” William Tobin, 55, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 31, 2020, and into the loving arms of his mom and little brother.
Joe was born to Dave and Mary Ellen Tobin on Nov. 5, 1964. He grew up on the family farm with four brothers and one sister and enjoyed playing football, baseball and basketball as he grew up.
Joe suffered an all-terrain vehicle accident in November 1982 from which he remained paralyzed. Despite his condition, he fervently pursued genealogy and wrote up family tree books for both sides of his family, the Tobins and Connealys. He was very proud of this accomplishment.
Joe is survived by his dad, Dave Tobin; brothers, Mike (Lorri), John (Annette), Phil (Jill), Kevin (Amy); sister, Teresa; 10 nieces and nephews; three great-nephews and one great-niece; aunt Barb Siggins and many cousins.
Another group who were very important to Joe were his friends—Jason Comes, Bill Tobin (cousin), Brett Anderson, Gregg Bromm, Kent Jackson, Ron Carson, Mark Tobin (cousin) and so many more who were always there when Joe needed them.
Joe was preceded in death by his mom, Mary Ellen; younger brother, Donald, grandparents, Bernard and Mamie Connealy and John and Helen Tobin; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Joe’s family would like to thank the office staff, nurses, and aides at FirstCare Home Health for taking such great care of Joe for over 20 years. He considered them all his family. Also, huge thanks to Tom and Leo Gramke for helping Mom and Teresa take care of Joe when he was home in Tekamah over the last few years. Lastly, a huge thanks to the “Class of 83” whose caring ways and friendship for Joe meant so very much to him over the years.
Joe and his family gave the selfless gift of organ and tissue donation, saving the lives of countless others.
Memorials are suggested to Tekamah Fire and Rescue, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or the Burt County Museum
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of