John and Shiela Maryott are Riverfront Days parade grand marshals

John and Shiela Maryott were chosen as the grand marshals for the 41st Decatur Riverfront Days parade.
A life-long resident of Decatur, John graduated from Decatur High School in 1968. He worked for 54 years at Ft. Calhoun Stone, was in business for himself for 22 years as owner of Decatur Rock. He has spent the last six years working with his son George, who now operates Decatur Rock.
John served on both the Decatur and Lyons-Decatur school boards and is currently on the boards for the Decatur Cemetery, Maple Villa and Quinnebaugh Township. For the past 29 years, he has volunteered for the chain gang at football games for Lyons-Decatur. He is a strong supporter of the local sports programs and, when he’s not on the sidelines of a football game, he can be seen in the bleachers following the local athletic teams.
He has also been a part of Carp City for many years. John is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hunting, fishing and feeding the birds that flock to he and Shiela’s riverfront property, noting the birds ate over 100 pounds of jelly last year.
Shiela graduated from high school in Mesa, Ariz., in 1974, and moved to Nebraska in 1980 where she received her RN degree from the College of St. Mary in Omaha and was in the first graduating class at the University of Omaha specializing in geriatric medicine. She is a member of the National Nurses Association and has been active in the Decatur Business Group.
John and Shiela own and operate Decatur River Cabins, which they established in 2005. There are five cabins that Shiela oversees; handling the bookings, cleaning and maintenance. She also enjoys cultivating her many flowers, cross stitching and crocheting.
Supporting and spending time with their grandchildren is important to both of them. Their family includes Sonya and Ayana Maryott of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; George and Carrie Maryott, Cameron and Mika of Lyons; Mike Hovendick and David Quinn of Wilmington, Del.; Joe, Jessica and Javin Hovendick of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Brad Hall and Jenny Hovendick, Alyssa and Payton of Mesa, Ariz.
The lifestyle in a small town and the quality of the local schools are important to them. John stated someone is always there to help, “everybody knows everybody and it’s a comfortable way to live.”
The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, and follow a route through Main Street.