John G. Neihardt State Historic Site is back open

The John G. Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft returned to regular hours as of March 2, 2021. Open to the public and free to visitors, the hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s exciting to return to some normalcy,” said Marianne Reynolds, executive director. “After long closures because of COVID-19 and many weather-related closures this winter, we’re eager to welcome guests again.”
An affiliate of History Nebraska, the site includes a visitor’s center, museum, book store, historic study and Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden. Along with information about Neihardt’s life and work, the museum has Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte’s artifacts on display while the Picotte Hospital in Walthill is being renovated. Dr. Picotte was the country’s first Native American doctor.
John G. Neihardt (1881-1973) is Nebraska’s Poet Laureate in Perpetuity. This year, 2021, is the 100-year anniversary of Neihardt receiving that title and many celebratory events will be held at the Center. Neihardt was the author of “Black Elk Speaks,” “Cycle of the West,” and many other highly regarded works of poetry and prose.
“Visitors are often surprised by how much is here,” said Reynolds. “Since Neihardt lived and wrote in such an interesting time in U.S. history, there’s something for everyone.”
The John G. Neihardt State Historic Site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft. For more information call 402-648-3388, e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net, visit www.neihardtcenter.org, or like them on Facebook.