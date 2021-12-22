 Skip to main content
A funeral Mass for John Kerwin was celebrated Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at St. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in Huntington Beach, California. The 83-year-old Huntington Beach man passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

John was born in Carroll, Iowa, on Aug. 5, 1938, the second child of Lawrence and Mary Kerwin. Shortly thereafter, he moved to Tekamah where his family lived for the next 60 years. He attended Tekamah High School and worked at the Kerwin family clothing store and as a lifeguard during the summers.

After graduating from the University of Nebraska with a business degree, he moved to Los Angeles in 1962 to work in the aerospace industry. John worked on various defense projects including a stint at Johnston Island in the North Pacific. While on a solo trip through Europe, he met the love of his life, Jennifer Pires, in London. They were married in England in 1967 and eventually settled in Huntington Beach where John worked for McDonnell Douglas and TRW for over two decades.

His greatest passion was for his wife and family and he loved travel and sports, especially Cornhusker football. He was an avid tennis player and snow skier and played tennis tournaments into his 70s. His involvement with Alcoholics Anonymous and 24 years of sobriety was a cornerstone of his life. He was a leader in this community and always the first to lend a hand to those in need.

He was well-known for his sharp wit, charm and sweetness and his life tips he coined as “Old Nebraska Tricks.”

John is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Jennifer; his loving sons, Phillip, Michael and Paul; grandsons, Luke, Elliot, Connor and Zachary; his brother, Larry Kerwin; and many nieces and nephews and friends.

