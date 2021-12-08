Private family services for John Lawrence are planned for a later date. He passed away Nov. 21, 2021, at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City after a two-week battle with COVID-19. He was 67.
John Robert was born to Nolan and Catherine (McSweeney) Lawrence on Oct. 6, 1954, in New York. When John was two, his family moved to Nunn, Colorado. He attended school there and graduated in 1972, at the top of his class. He then enlisted in the Navy.
John had a passion for traveling. He lived in several states and had very interesting jobs. In 1983, he moved to Nebraska, where he lived the rest of his life.
John loved taking road trips. Exploring was a passion, and he loved history. He was also a talker, so he made friends everywhere he went.
He is survived by his sister, Michelle (Timothy) of Oakland; nieces and nephews, Rachel Jackson and fiancé Eric DuPont of Fremont, Christopher Baker of Oakland, Jessica (Michael) Marroquin of Columbus, Brittany Baker of Fremont, Timothy Baker, Jr. and girlfriend Renee Bickerstaff of Oakland, Amanda Baker and fiancé José Marroquin of Columbus, Brandon Baker of Oakland; 12 great-nieces and nephews; two very special friends, Casey Hubbard of Arizona and Jason Fenderson of Omaha; countless other friends..
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.