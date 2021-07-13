 Skip to main content
Graveside services for John Miszkiel, 62, were conducted on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke, Ala. A Tekamah native, he passed away unexpectedly at his Prattville, Ala., home on May 13, 2021.

John Jerry Miszkiel was born July 12, 1958, in Blair, to Anna and Stan Miszkiel, of Tekamah and was a 1976 graduate of Tekamah-Herman High School.

John had previously worked for General Electric in California and later worked in property management and maintenance in Alabama. He enjoyed woodworking and carpentry work, like his father, who was a custom home builder in Tekamah.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially valued his long-standing friendships.

John is survived by one sister, Susan Miszkiel (Robert) Sallee of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and two brothers, Henryk (Sue) Miszkiel of Wetumpka, Ala., and Michael Miszkiel of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Mark (Venessa) Lowry of Roanoke, Ala. and sister-in-law, Dena Lowry of Fultondale, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Stan Miszkiel, of Tekamah. He was followed in death by his wife, Nina (Lowry) Miszkiel of Prattville, Ala.

Memorials in John’s honor are suggested to the Tekamah Community Foundation or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah.

Quattlebaum Funeral Home of Roanoke, Ala., was in charge of the arrangements.

