Funeral services for Joy Landholm were held March 28, 2022, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away March 23, 2022, at her home in South Sioux City, Nebraska. She was 81.
Joy Marleen was born to Harry and Clarice (Samson) Hennig Jan. 24, 1951, in Sioux City, the second child of five. Joy graduated from Rosalie Public School in the top 10 of her class out of 11 students in the Class of 1969, and attended business school in Omaha. She retired from Great West Casualty in South Sioux City.
Joy met Tom Landholm in 1968 in Oakland and were married July 25, 1970, in Rosalie. They would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this July. Tom and Joy have three children, Frank, Chris and Andrew.
Joy played volleyball and fast pitch softball in high school and went on to referee high school volleyball for 25 years. She was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in South Sioux City.
Joy was highly active researching genealogy links for her family and others. As a result, she was able to prove her heritage, which allowed her to join the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2017. She found many ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary War. Through her research, Joy was able to help Tom join the National Society Sons of the American Revolution.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Clarice Hennig and baby sister, Penny Sue.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Landholm of South Sioux City; sons: Frank (Kathy) Landholm of Tucson, Arizona, Christopher (Amanda) Landholm of Omaha, Andrew (Amy) Landholm of Sioux City; grandchildren: Seth Landholm of Omaha, Ritalynne Rendon of Tucson, James (Tammy) Landholm of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Jayden Landholm of Omaha and Julissa Landholm of Tucson; great granddaughter, Marilyn Jean Rendon-Hall Tucson; siblings: Rita (Pat) Masters of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lori (Rod) Krause of Homer and Marlon (Michelle) Hennig of Rosalie.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A Street, South Sioux City, NE 68776.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.