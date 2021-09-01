Memorial services for Joyce Grass were held Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed from this earth Aug. 22, 2021, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, with her husband by her side, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 76.
Thelma Joyce was born Oct. 24, 1944, in Cozad, Nebraska to Leslie S. and Bertha H. (Peden) Coleman.
Joyce graduated from Tekamah High School in 1962 and spent several years working for Ma Bell in Omaha. She returned to Tekamah and was united in marriage to Ronald Grass on Dec. 29, 1973, at Tekamah’s United Methodist Church.
She loved books and people, working as the librarian at the Tekamah elementary school and retiring as library director at the Lied Tekamah Public Library. She never met a stranger and was well known for her hugs. She had a special place in her heart for animals, spending hours with and walking her dogs.
Joyce was active in her church, serving as both cherub and adult choir director and teaching Sunday School. Being a wife and mother and supporting her family brought her great joy.
She also was active in several Masonic organizations. She was a Majority Member and served as Bethel Guardian of Jobs Daughters. Joyce joined the Order of Eastern Star with her husband in 1977 and served as Secretary and Worthy Matron. Joyce was also a member of the Social Order of the Beauceant.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Coleman; brother-in-law, Scott Hawkins.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughters, Brenda (Jason) Hames, of Henderson, Colo., and Jennifer Grass of Omaha; sisters, Susan (Jesse) Fink of Sarasota, Fla., Cheryl Hawkins of Johnson Lake, Neb., June (Phil) Simpson of Tekamah; generations of nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church, Tekamah; or to Hands, Hearts and Paws, an all-breed foster home based dog rescue in Omaha. Donations can be made through its secure Web site: www.handsheartspaws.org.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.