 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joyce Raver

Joyce Raver

Raver obit

Joyce Elliott Raver, 79 years, of Oakland, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 14, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland, where she has resided for the last two years.

She requested there to be no funeral services and chose to be cremated, with her ashes to be spread over the mountains of Montana.

She was surrounded by the voices of her loved ones for the last few days of her life. We celebrate her life. Heaven will be a more beautiful place with her soul in it. May she dance and sing as much as her heart desires. It is what she loved the most.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jerris Palmer
Community

Jerris Palmer

Private family services were held for Jerris Palmer. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery at a later date. The former Tekamah woman passed away …

Art Mussack
Community

Art Mussack

A celebration of life service for Art Mussack, 93, will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service is planned in Decatur’s Hi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News