Joyce Raver

Joyce Elliott Raver, 79 years, of Oakland, passed away peacefully on the morning of Dec. 14, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland, where she has resided for the last two years.
She requested there to be no funeral services and chose to be cremated, with her ashes to be spread over the mountains of Montana.
She was surrounded by the voices of her loved ones for the last few days of her life. We celebrate her life. Heaven will be a more beautiful place with her soul in it. May she dance and sing as much as her heart desires. It is what she loved the most.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.