Funeral services for Judy Robertson were held Monday, July 5, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial was July 6, 2021, Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway, Neb. The 80-year-old Tekamah woman passed away July 1, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
Judith Esther was born Jan. 22, 1941, to Lester and Anna (Waldron) Schloatman in Callaway.
She grew up in the Callaway area and graduated from high school in 1958. On Dec. 7, 1958, she married the love of her life, Norman “Pete” Robertson. They lived around the Callaway area and raised three children: David, Willie and Kathy. Judy was a homemaker and farm wife. She always had a big garden and grew several flowers; her roses were especially important to her.
Judy enjoyed playing cards, reading, dancing and square dancing. She was also active in the United Methodist Church where she was a member of and attended churches in Oconto, Callaway and Tekamah. She was always willing to help whenever she could. She also enjoyed cooking and 4-H.
After Judy’s children were grown and out of the house, she traveled to North Platte and became a medical transcriptionist. She worked at the Cozad Hospital for 10 years. Pete and Judy then moved to Omaha where they managed DeFreese Manor for five years. At this time, they moved to Tekamah. She very much enjoyed going to the Chatt Center for cards, meals, and friendship.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol, Eva and Gracelyn; brother, Daniel.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Norman; sons, David (Mary) of Blair, Willie of Oconto; daughter, Kathy (Rob) Mayo of Tekamah; sister, Elnora of Omaha; sister-in-law, Theresa Lane of Kansas; grandchildren, Michele (James) Delisle of Blair, Michael (Katie) Robertson of Duncan, Beb., Brooks and Hailey (Jason Saville) Mayo of Tekamah, Misti Robertson of Alliance, Neb.; six great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research and Development Fund at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.