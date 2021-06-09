 Skip to main content
June 15 a major 4-H deadline day

June 15 is the deadline to enroll in 4-H at ne.4honline.com and to update any new projects you want to bring to the fair this year. Get signed up right away so you don’t miss a thing! If you have friends interested in 4-H they can enroll too, but make sure they call the Extension Office so we get them on all the mailing lists! 4-H leaders please sign up again too, please! We need YOU!

June 15 is also the deadline for all livestock ID sheets (beef, sheep, goats, swine, horses and rabbits) to be turned in to the Extension Office.

All state fair livestock nominations (show stock manager) also need to be made online by this day using EID tags for Market/Breeding Swine, Market Beef, and Feeder Calves and scrapies tag numbers for all sheep and goats.

All DNA samples for the state fair need to be turned in to the Extension Office for verification. 4-H members must be 10 and over by June 15 to show at the state fair or Aksarben. To nominate an animal, go to: https://showstockmgr.com/ to start the process. You’ll need the following information from the DNA envelopes to nominate the animal:

Exhibitor Name, Animal Gender, Species, EID Tag Number, Starting Weight, Visual Tag and Premise ID.

If you nominate and submit DNA for an animal for the state fair, it is also eligible for the Aksarben Stock Show. Families will pay for DNA when they make nominations online. If you have questions, please call the Extension Office at 402-374-2929.

