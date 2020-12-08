Funeral services for June Schold were held Sunday, Dec 6, 2020, at Salem Covenant Church, near Oakland. Burial was in Salem Cemetery. On Dec. 3, 2020, June was called Home by her Savior at the age of 92,
June Louise (Hultquist) Schold was born to Gene and Lola Hultquist Sept. 4, 1928, on the family farm west of Oakland. She was baptized and confirmed at First United Methodist Church in Oakland. She attended grade school at Palmquist School District No. 33 and graduated from Oakland High School in 1946.
On Dec. 18, 1948, June was united in marriage to Alvern Leonard Schold, also at First United Methodist Church in Oakland. They rented a farm northwest of Oakland until Alvern entered military service in 1952. When Alvern was discharged, the family farmed west of Oakland until Alvern’s death in 1988. In 1991, June bought her home in Oakland and lived there until moving to Oakland Heights.
June began her lifelong commitment of service to Christ and her community while still in high school, teaching Sunday School. Over the years, June continued her Christian service by continuing to teach Sunday School, acting as Sunday School Superintendent and teaching Vacation Bible School Missions. She was active in Salem Ladies’ Aid, Covenant Women, Rainbow Club and Covenant Cedars Bible Camp ministries. Through the years, June used her knowledge and understanding of Scripture to lead Bible studies at Salem Covenant Church, Golden Oaks and Oakland Heights.
June’s love of people showed itself through taking care of friends and family, both young and old. She provided babysitting, transportation and in-home elder care. She was always willing to help wherever and whenever needed.
June was known for her love of gardening. There was never a flower she did not love, even a dandelion in the hand of a child. She grew beautiful flowers and produced a bountiful harvest of vegetables each year. In addition, June loved reading, travelling with Alvern, attending Nebraska Cornhusker football games and hosting and feeding family and friends.
June was reunited with her beloved Alvern in heaven. Also preceding her in death were her parents and seven sisters: Marian, Anna Caroline (died in infancy), Elaine, Vivian, Ardell, Dorothy and Shirley.
Surviving June are her son, Wayne (Lori) of Weatherby Lake, Mo.; daughters, Jan Beckstrom of Omaha, Carol (Rick) Salomone of Sarasota, Fla., and Pat (Evan) Michael of Alma, Mo.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Salem Covenant Church.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.
