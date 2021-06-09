Junior/Senior Legion kicks off baseball season

Tekamah-Herman’s Junior/Senior Legion baseball season got delayed by a week, but it finally got under way on Tuesday, June 1.
Both the Juniors and Seniors came away with wins to start the 2021 season.
The Juniors opened their 2021 campaign with a 10-2 win over Hooper-Scribner in six innings while the Seniors completed the sweep with a close 6-3 win over H-S.
Connor Guill got the win on the mound for the Juniors, allowing two runs while striking out eight. He helped his own cause by blasting a two-run single while scoring two runs of his own.
Brady Braniff, Garrett Lindberg and Tate Pruess poled two hits apiece to lead the Tiger Juniors offense. Braniff and Lindberg scored two runs apiece while Pruess scored one. Lindberg and Pruess each drove in a run as well.
Kam Hansen, Logan Burt and Garrett Noel each scored a run while Burt and Thatcher Zink each drove in a run.
It was much closer in the Seniors game. Hooper-Scribner took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but a five-run explosion gave the Tigers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in defeating H-S 6-3.
Clay Beaumont got the win on the mound, striking out 13. He helped his own cause with a sacrifice bunt that allowed him to reach first on an error, but Beaumont didn’t stop there. As the ball sailed past the first baseman, Beaumont advanced to second base before turning on the jets and heading all the way home, scoring the run that gave the Tigers the lead for good.
Brady Braniff and Gunnar Ray also hit safely for the Tiger Seniors, with Ray driving in a run.
Garrison Potadle scored two runs to lead the Seniors offense, with Beaumont, Braniff, Guill and Burt scoring a run apiece.
The Juniors and Seniors traveled to Wisner on Wednesday, coming away with a split. The Juniors fell 15-7 while the Seniors rolled to a 21-9 win.
Guill and Hansen led the Juniors offense with two hits apiece. Guill scored two runs and Hansen drove in a run. Zink, Nery Pintor, Burt, Adrian Robinson and Omar Pintor each scored a run.
The Seniors were tied 8-8 with Wisner after two innings of play, but a 13-1 burst over the next four innings allowed the Tigers to roar to a 21-9 win in six innings. Dawson Schram got the win on the mound.
Dylan Chatt Guill blasted three hits apiece to lead the Seniors offense. Chatt scored four runs and drove in two while Guill scored four runs and drove in one. Beaumont smacked a pair of hits, including a double while scoring two runs and driving in three. Ray drilled a two-run double. Potadle, Schram and Braniff also hit safely for the Tiger Seniors. Potadle scored three runs while driving in one, Schram drove in a run while Braniff scored two runs and drove in one. Brady Bromm, Lindberg and Caden Booth each drove in a run on bases-loaded walks while Lindberg, Burt and Robinson combined for five runs as courtesy runners.
Tekamah-Herman was slated to play in North Bend last Friday before hosting Battle Creek June 9.
Softball round-up
Thursday evening was a great night for some softball action in Tekamah.
The Purple 10’s won a close game, holding off Wahoo 7-6.
Bridget Braniff got the win in the circle, striking out eight batters.
Emily Loftis scored two runs to lead the offense for the Purple 10’s with Braniff, Oakley Sheets, Lux Wofford, Mettie Bridges and Jersey Nathan each scoring one run.
The 14’s fell behind 6-0 early, but erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 15-7 win over DC West.
Lucy Jarzynka got the win, striking out nine batters.
Olivia Chatt cracked a pair of hits, a double and a two-run inside-the park homer, to lead the offense for the 14’s. Hannah Rief smacked a two-run triple while Larissa Ackerman added a two-run single.
Chatt scored three runs for the 14’s. Rief, Jarzynka, Miley Bergman and Eden Roberts scored two runs apiece while Ackerman, Alicia Clark, Mya Bergman and Brie Hemmingsen scored a run apiece. Taryn Sheets drove in a run.